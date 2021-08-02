https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-birthday-blowout/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE

Barack Obama will reportedly have nearly 700 people at his celeb-packed 60th birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard — even as officials warn of the dangers of large gatherings during the ongoing pandemic.

Obama will have 200 staff on hand at his Massachusetts home this weekend to cater to the 475 invited guests, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg, according to Axios and The Hill.

Pearl Jam will perform.

“It’s going to be big,” one source told The Hill of the bash for Obama, whose birthday is Wednesday.

The party will be outdoors at Obama’s $12 million, 30-acre waterfront property, the reports said.

All guests will be asked to be vaccinated and there will be a “COVID coordinator” to ensure safety protocols are followed.

The party comes just days after health officials on the tiny island issued a mask advisory even for vaccinated people because of rising cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, The Vineyard Gazette noted.

Martha’s Vineyard is also close to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where a spread among vaccinated people over July 4th prompted controversial new mask guidelines from the CDC.

Continue reading…