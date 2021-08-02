https://www.dailywire.com/news/obama-to-hold-birthday-party-for-himself-with-nearly-700-people-while-some-panic-over-pandemic

Former Democrat President Barack Obama is expected to hold a massive birthday party for himself this upcoming weekend while the Biden administration has started to sound the alarm about the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“Obama is hosting a 60th birthday bash for himself and hundreds of guests on Martha’s Vineyard this coming weekend amid heightened public health concerns — locally and nationally — about the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Axios reported. “One person with connections to Obamaworld said there were 475 confirmed guests — including friends, family and former aides — and 200-plus staff planning to work the party.”

The news comes as the Biden administration and other top Democrats have recently started to panic over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, even though the number of deaths has not spiked alongside the increase in cases. The report said that a “COVID coordinator” is expected to be at the event to handle safety protocols.

“The party comes just days after health officials on the tiny island issued a mask advisory even for vaccinated people while in indoor public spaces because of rising cases of the highly contagious Delta variant,” The New York Post reported. “Martha’s Vineyard is also close to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where a spread among vaccinated people over July 4th prompted controversial new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Democrat President Joe Biden is not expected to attend his former boss’s birthday party. Pearl Jam was originally expected to play at the event but is now not attending, Axios noted.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, said over the weekend during a CNN interview that people needed to take more precautions if they hold large parties versus small parties.

“If I’m fully vaccinated, and I’m in a room full of other people, all of whom are fully vaccinated, I assume it’s pretty unlikely that any vaccinated individual in that room would, A, have COVID in the first place, and, B, spread it to another fully vaccinated person in that room. That would be two breakthrough infections,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “And then, of course, the concern is that that second person passes it on. But what are the odds of that happening? And can vaccinated Americans be around other vaccinated people without masks?”

“Probably depends on what the total number of people in that crowded space are,” Collins responded. “But you make a really good point. If you’re talking about a small party like I might have at my house for six or eight people who are all fully vaccinated, I do not believe, at this point, we need to put masks on to be next to each other.”

“But if there were 100 people — and, of course, how are you really going to be sure about people’s vaccination status? And maybe there’s some immunocompromised people there who, though they’re vaccinated, are not actually fully protected, then the dynamic changes a little bit,” he added. “There will be some need for common sense there.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

