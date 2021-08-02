https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/olympic-committee-investigating-after-american-athlete-protests-on-the-podium/

After the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it was just fine with shot-putter Raven Saunders using the medal podium as a backdrop for a protest, the International Olympic Committee said it won’t roll over quite yet.

On Sunday, Saunders stood on the medal podium after placing second and crossed her arms over her head.

Although IOC rules forbid protests during medal ceremonies, the USOPC said that because the action came during a photo op period and not the ceremony itself, no rules were broken.

“As with all delegations, Team USA is governed by the Olympic Charter and rules set forth by the IOC for Tokyo 2020,” the committee said in a statement, according to the New York Post .

“Per the USOPC’s delegation terms, the USOPC conducted its own review and determined that Raven Saunders’ peaceful expression in support of racial and social justice that happened at the conclusion of the ceremony was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration,” it said.

However, IOC chief spokesman Mark Adams said Monday the international body was “looking into” the U.S. statement.“We are also in contact with World Athletics,” he said.Earlier in the day, Adams said, “We are not surprisingly […]