Former UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo said in a video posted Thursday that gymnastic star Simone Biles needs some “tough love” after she pulled out of the women’s team finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cejudo said it was the pressure that got to Biles, noting that pressure can either break you, or it can “create diamonds.”

The champion emphasized that his “tough love” advice is something he would offer to a loved one or himself and added that he’s hoping for a Biles comeback.

“I believe Simone Biles pulling out of this thing is like, I think she really needs to check herself,” Cejudo said in a video he posted to social media (see below). “I think there’s time for a little bit of tough love. ​​If she was my sister, this is exactly what I would do.”

“I would never say something that I wouldn’t do to my personal family or anything like that. Or even for me, because I do believe sometimes we do need a nice kick in the ‘arse,’” he added.

In 2008, Cejudo took home a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Beijing Olympics.

“People say the media created her and you know they put upon this pressure. Not really,” he said. “They only give you a platform, a limelight. It’s up to you to believe it and to accept it. If you start to think you’re the GOAT and the greatest of all time, then that’s on you.”

Notably, Biles’ Olympic leotard featured an image of a goat, a reference to the acronym GOAT, or “greatest of all time.”

“There’s two things that pressure can do,” the fighter offered. “Pressure could either break, or it could make diamonds. Pressure could either bust pipes or it can create and make diamonds. You choose what to do for it, or what to do with it, remember that.”

“Remember that there’s a reason why you are an Olympic champion. There’s nothing new,” Cejudo added. “It’s all in you, you’re going against you, and I hope you can come back from that.”

Last week, Biles stunned competitors and fans when she pulled out of the women’s team finals citing her mental health.

“Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” the gymnast told reporters.

“We have to protect our body and our mind. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.” “I feel like I’m also not having as much fun — and this Olympic Games I wanted it to be for myself and it felt like I was still doing for other people — and that hurts my heart that doing what I love has been taken away from me.” “There’s more to life than just gymnastics,” Biles added. The 24-year-old later made the decision to skip further individual competitions. “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition, in order to focus on her mental health,” a statement from USA Gymnastics said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in the qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.” “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.” Biles announced Monday that she will be back to compete on the balance beam on Tuesday.

