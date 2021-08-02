https://www.oann.com/olympics-gymnastics-u-s-s-carey-wins-womens-floor-gold-medal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-gymnastics-u-s-s-carey-wins-womens-floor-gold-medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Gymnastics – Artistic – Women’s Floor Exercise – Final – Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Jade Carey of the United States reacts. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Gymnastics – Artistic – Women’s Floor Exercise – Final – Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Jade Carey of the United States reacts. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

August 2, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Jade Carey of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s floor at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver while Japan’s Mai Murakami and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Angelina Melnikova both took the bronze, with identical scores.s

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

