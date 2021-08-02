https://www.oann.com/olympics-sailing-competition-set-to-resume-as-winds-pick-up/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-sailing-competition-set-to-resume-as-winds-pick-up

August 3, 2021

By Philip O’Connor

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – Competition is set to resume at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour as winds are expected to pick on Tuesday following the cancellation of Monday’s action.

Monday’s medal races in the men’s and women’s 49er category will now take place on Tuesday, with the men’s Finn class and the mixed Nacra 17 category also down for a decision on a busy day at the harbour.

A weather forecast from governing body World Sailing predicts winds of 10 to 12 knots in the middle of the day.

(Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

