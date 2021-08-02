https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/02/oooh-so-tough-tom-arnold-literally-tries-picking-a-fistfight-with-dinesh-dsouza-on-twitter-over-charlie-sykes-and-yes-everything-is-stupid/

Dinesh D’Souza said out loud what many people think about Charlie Sykes these days, especially when it comes to discussing the somewhat outlandish claims made by the Capitol Police testifying for the January 6 commission. You’d think with hours and hours of footage they’d be able to show proof of these claims …

Just sayin’.

This is classic. A man with no career—ever heard of Charlie Sykes?—is frustrated that the career I built over innumerable influential and bestselling books, and record-breaking movies, isn’t ended by my refusal to go along with the brazen scripted lies of the Capitol Police https://t.co/0FgbGqLhgM — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 31, 2021

And for whatever reason, maybe boredom or desperation for a Twitchy article, Tom Arnold tried to get physically tough with D’Souza … on Twitter.

Really?

What’s he gonna do? Tweet more mean things at him? Hit him with a quote-tweet?!

Better keep bulking up clown. Got a problem with Charlie Sykes you gotta problem with me. https://t.co/uf1HfXyaPW — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 31, 2021

Tom, Tom, Tom. C’mon, man.

Got a problem with Charlie he’s got a problem with you?

Dude.

Of course you like Charlie Another person with no spine, and the testosterone level of a pre-pubescent girl — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 1, 2021

LOL—@tomarnold finally comes up with some comedy gold. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) August 2, 2021

Oh good grief. Are you still barking insane? — LeatherAl (@AllanKirkhart) August 1, 2021

I would pay good money to see you erase Dishy’s face — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) July 31, 2021

Oh brother.

I’d do it for a ham sandwich — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 1, 2021

Sure you would, Tom.

Yeah, gramps.

***

Related:

‘Congrats, GOP, you are f**king useless’: @Oilfield_Rando goes through Infrastructure Bill line-by-line and it’s HILARIOUSLY infuriating

This. Guy. GETS IT. –> Hardhat Intellectual RAILS on societal ignorance (sheep?) over Biden, CDC recommendations, and forced vaxxing (watch)

Veterinarian congressional candidate BUSTED for lying about WY hospital to push COVID panic-porn doubles down and LOL

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

