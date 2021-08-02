https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/owen-shroyer-unfurls-giant-trump-won-banner-at-texas-rangers-game/
Owen Shroyer had a busy afternoon — Trump won and everybody knows it
Watch this second clip to see how security handled it…
“You have to take that flag down immediately”
Security attempted to confiscate the flag, which they legally cannot do. pic.twitter.com/zxSxzd6B48
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 1, 2021
There’s more…
Owen talks Election Fraud while being escorted out the back entrance by Security pic.twitter.com/UPCp0lHTpB
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 1, 2021
“Trump won and everybody knows it” pic.twitter.com/FjpMxFalAC
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 1, 2021