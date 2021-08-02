http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/A9DZeLqwjyQ/lindsey-graham-reportedly-attended-a-small-gathering-on-joe-manchins

The weekend before Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive for COVID-19, he was reportedly at a small gathering on his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.V.) houseboat in Washington, D.C, multiple news outlets are reporting.

“Senator Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID-positive individual,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

Graham, who has a mild case and was previously vaccinated against the virus — he said he was “very happy” about that fact since he’s convinced he’d be having a rougher time, otherwise— said he first developed symptoms on Saturday night. It’s unclear if this was after the small gathering on Manchin’s, which reportedly included other senators. Manchin’s office hasn’t confirmed who else was in attendance, but said the fully vaccinated Democrat is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. Currently, the CDC recommends fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 get tested three to five days later, though quarantining isn’t necessary only necessary after a positive test.

