https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/pathetic-cnn-makes-excuses-for-dc-mayor-violating-own-mask-mandate-bashes-conservative-critics/

When you’re a Democrat, the media always finds ways to make excuses for your hypocrisy. After Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was caught violating her own indoor mask mandate this past weekend, CNN journalists went out of their way to make excuses for the Democrat, and even saved their harshest criticism for her conservative critics instead.

CNN’s New Day spent two reports on the story, Monday. Co-host Brianna Keilar explained Bowser was at an indoor wedding reception and photographed by the Washington Examiner without a mask. Keilar offered tepid criticism of Bowser during the 6:00am EST hour, saying the optics were “horrible” and scolded, “It appears this leader cannot follow her own rules. That makes it harder for any of us to follow the rules and particularly hard for those trying to enforce it.” But for the CNN journalist ,who regularly bashes conservatives with nasty rebukes nearly daily, this was pretty mild stuff.

Keilar ended the report touting Bowser’s defense that she was eating or drinking when the photo was taken: “Yeah. I look at the photo and I see — it seems like it could be during the toast, right? Everyone’s heads are pointed in a certain direction. It seems […]