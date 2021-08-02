https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/pbs-news-yamiche-alcindor-seems-to-be-lobbying-hard-for-the-biden-administration-to-extend-the-eviction-moratorium/

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi got a lesson in civics from Twitter after she posted that the CDC has the power to extend the federal eviction moratorium, despite the fact that the Supreme Court ruled in June that it couldn’t without congressional approval. The congressional approval didn’t come, despite Rep. Cori Bush camping out on the Capitol steps over the weekend to demand the House reconvene and vote on an extension.

Gene Sperling, who is responsible for overseeing the implementation of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, went before the press Monday and said the administration was doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down on looking into its legal options. His answer to Yamiche Alcindor’s question was almost as incomprehensible as if Biden had delivered it himself, but Alcindor wanted to know if the White House could force the Supreme Court to make a decision on the extension.

Our tax dollars at work: PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor lobbies White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling to have President Biden unilaterally extend the eviction moratorium and worry about the Supreme Court striking it down later. Cause who needs laws, amirite?! pic.twitter.com/oBWCK03MAY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 2, 2021

Why doesn’t @Yamiche just go work for the DNC officially — LJM (@HHS1DPU) August 2, 2021

She’s just another DNC activist with a press badge — domino77767 (@domino77767) August 2, 2021

@Yamiche is ridiculous and it’s past time she stops getting the spotlight for her ignorance and pander. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) August 2, 2021

@Yamiche just loves dictatorships and coercion. She clearly does not respect our laws. And she ignores the reality that landlords aren’t Bezos and Gates; they are mostly ordinary folks who don’t have the luxury of not paying their own bills. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) August 2, 2021

This is Baghdad Bob level crap from @NPR Time to defund them if they can’t learn basic civics — LJM (@HHS1DPU) August 2, 2021

@Yamiche isn’t a journalist. She’s a partisan, and not a very bright one. Cut off the taxpayer spigot. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) August 2, 2021

Get rid of PBS, totally unnecessary in this age. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) August 2, 2021

Yamiche is not a journalist. — Dr. Nick DeLano (@Beeronhead21) August 2, 2021

Literally State media — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) August 2, 2021

This is how much leftists like @Yamiche care about laws or our system of government — Time2WakeUp (@Sheeple15) August 2, 2021

So she want them to violate a Supreme Court order? Nice — Steve (@SSteve115) August 2, 2021

Left sees the law as a hindrance to their agenda. Same with constitution. Can you imagine the rage of the left had, say, a Fox News reporter suggested something like this to Trump? — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) August 2, 2021

we are ruled by utter imbeciles — 🇺🇸 Martin Wellbourne (@WellbourneM) August 2, 2021

If Biden himself had led the press conference, would the question even have been asked? Because that would have been uncomfortable.

Related:

Rep. Cori Bush spent the weekend on the Capitol steps demanding an extension to the eviction moratorium https://t.co/giDrx1Jimb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

