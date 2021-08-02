https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/pentagon-lockdown-after-nearby-shooting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning following reports of multiple gunshots near a platform by the building’s metro station, according to the Associated Press.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed in a tweet that the U.S. military headquarters is on lockdown and is asking the public to avoid the area, in northern Virginia.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but how many patients there are, the extent of the injuries or if they had been shot is still unknown AP reports.

The lockdown has been lifted and the Pentagon has been reopened, the PFPA responsible for the security at the building announced in a tweet just after noon. The area is still an active crime scene and Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remain closed.

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.Traffic going to the Pentagon has been diverted to Pentagon City.

This is a developing story …

