Gen. VanHerck says this most recent experiment, GIDE 3, was a way of testing “a fundamental change in how we use information and data to increase decision space for leaders from the tactical level to the strategic level — not only military leaders, but also gives opportunity for our civilian leaders.” The NORTHCOM and NORAD Commander claims that GIDE shifts the Department of Defense’s (DOD) focus “away from pure defeat mechanisms for homeland defense towards earlier, deter-and-deny actions well outside a conflict” and will allow faster, more proactive decision making.

VanHerck told reporters that this AI-enabled decision making could actually allow for a type of proactive forecasting that sounds truly like the stuff of science fiction:

General Glen VanHerck , Commander of NORTHCOM and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), told reporters at the Pentagon this week that this was the third test of GIDE, conducted in conjunction with all 11 combatant commands “collaborating in the same information space using the same exact capabilities.” The experiment largely centered around contested logistics and information advantage, two cornerstones of the new warfighting paradigm recently proposed by the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A full transcript of VanHerck’s press briefing is available online .

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) recently conducted a series of tests known as the Global Information Dominance Experiments, or GIDE, which combined global sensor networks, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and cloud computing resources in an attempt to “achieve information dominance” and “decision-making superiority.” According to NORTHCOM leadership, the AI and machine learning tools tested in the experiments could someday offer the Pentagon a robust “ability to see days in advance,” meaning it could predict the future with some reliability based on evaluating patterns, anomalies, and trends in massive data sets. While the concept sounds like something out of Minority Report, the commander of NORTHCOM says this capability is already enabled by tools readily available to the Pentagon.

To do this, the experiment used artificial intelligence tools to perform real-time analysis of data gathered by a network of sensors across the globe including “commercially available information” from unnamed partners. That information, VanHerck says, could be shared via cloud-based systems to allies and other partners in real-time, should NORTHCOM decide to. The tests also included support from the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and Project Maven, a DOD project that leverages AI to sift through massive amounts of persistent surveillance imagery and rapidly identify useful information. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army have already been testing similar concepts which are exploring the convergences of real-time data collection and artificial intelligence in order to enable faster and more informed decision making. VanHerck says the GIDE 3 experiments were different, however, in that NORTHCOM isn’t looking to create new tools or concepts, but instead use what is already available to give the highest levels of military leadership a new level of awareness:



DOD/SSgt Brittany A. Chase U.S. Northern Command Commander U.S. Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck speaks during a press briefing about the completed global information dominance experiment (GIDE) 3, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2021.



















The types of global cloud services, data fusion, and other concepts used in the experiments aren’t anything new per se, and VanHerck says that NORTHCOM has simply “stitched everything together to make this happen” on a military level. “I wouldn’t think of this as a thing or a- you know, a gadget we’re going to buy and move forward,” the general told reporters. “This is a software-based capabilities [sic] utilizing technology that is readily available today.” While the systems used in GIDE 3 are still being tested and developed, VanHerck used the metaphor of “building the bike while we ride it,” which he elaborated on earlier this month in a War on the Rocks op-ed.



USAF/SSgt. Sean Carnes USAF personnel align a Tampa Microwave Satellite Terminal to receive signals while supporting a combat camera team during the Global Information Dominance Experiment 3.



















VanHerck also added that United States Space Command (SPACECOM) was “intimately involved” with the experiments, stating that the experiments explored options to hold competitors’ space-based and land-based capabilities at risk, while also considering the fact that potential adversaries would put our own space assets at risk in any conflict. In his remarks, the NORAD commander obliquely referred to Russia and China, claiming that the United States currently has “two peer competitors, both nuclear-armed, that are competing against us on a daily basis.” When a reporter then asked the general to elaborate about the GIDE 3 exercise, the Pentagon wouldn’t name a specific simulated adversary but noted it was “focused on a peer competitor.”



USAF/SSgt. Nicholas Byers Air National Guard personnel monitor aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base during the Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 on July 14, 2021.

















