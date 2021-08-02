https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/police-cuff-arrest-trans-internet-star-allegedly-raping-80-year-old-mother/

Police arrested trans internet star “Chris Chan” this weekend for allegedly raping his 80-year-old mother.

The National File reported:

Christine Chandler, born Christopher Chandler and better known as his Internet moniker Chris Chan, has been arrested following reports that he admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with his 80-year-old mother, who is widely believed to be suffering from some form of dementia, and thus may not have been able to consent. Chandler, who has been staying at a hotel in Richmond, Virginia since police served an order of protection preventing him from returning to the family home or having any contact with his 80-year-old mother, was recorded during a live stream by Killstream host and Ralph Retort editor-in-chief Ethan Ralph being escorted away from the hotel in handcuffs by local police officers.

TRENDING: Get Woke, Go Broke: Arrogant, Unpatriotic US Women’s Soccer Team Knocked Out of Olympic Gold Contention by Canada

Meaww has more on the charges against Chan.

YouTuber and Sonichu comic creator Chris Chan has reportedly been arrested following shocking allegations of sexually assaulting her own mother. Christine Weston “Chris” Chandler, a prominent transgender comic auteur was ‘exposed’ on social media after her chat records got leaked online. The slew of disturbing messages revealed explicit details about how she raped her 80-year-old mother Barbara Anne Weston, who suffers from dementia. According to the latest update by Post Millenial, Chris Chan was spotted being handcuffed and taken into custody by Greene County Police on August 1, 2021. The 39-year-old was reportedly removed from her home on July 31, and her mother was put in professional elder care. An emergency protective order, prohibiting Chan from contacting her mother, was issued till August 5 to ensure the well-being of the elderly woman. Chan was arrested and escorted by police from the motel in Richmond, Virginia where she had put up. Meanwhile, her mother was taken to a hospital for a physical examination.

The video of her arrest was posted on YouTube.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

