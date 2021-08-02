https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-officer-who-responded-to-jan-6-capitol-breach-dies-by-suicide_3930079.html

A Washington police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol was found dead inside his home last week.

Gunther Hashida, 43, killed himself in his house and was found on July 29, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department told The Epoch Times.

“We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” the department said in an emailed statement.

Hashida worked for the agency’s Emergency Response Team, an outfit in its Special Operations Division.

Hashida is the third law enforcement officer who responded on Jan. 6 to take their own life.

Washington officer Jeffrey Smith committed suicide in the aftermath of the breach, officials disclosed later in January. And U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide on Jan. 10.

Brian Sicknick, another Capitol Police officer, died on Jan. 7 from natural causes.

A GoFundMe fundraising page said Hashida left behind a wife and three children.

The page described him as “a devoted and loving husband and father.”

It did not elaborate on what drove him to end his own life.

The page had raised over $16,000 as of Aug. 2, with a goal of $50,000.

Over 535 people have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, which left over 150 officers injured.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told members of Congress that other officers suffered injuries like bruising they did not report.

Law enforcement officers showed “bravery in the face of this unprovoked and vicious attack,” he testified in January.

Four officers who took part in the response testified in a separate hearing last month, recounting harrowing scenes that they believed could lead to their deaths.

