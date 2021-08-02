https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/prepare-to-protest-or-buy-more-toilet-paper-white-house-drawing-up-solemn-lockdown-speech/

Lockdowns are coming. The Great Reset agenda is hitting its stride as world governments engage in lockdowns over the Delta Variant. Data shows it is more infectious but less dangerous than previous variants, but the fearmongers driving the narrative are treating it like an existential threat to society. In reality, THEY are the existential threat as they prepare to unleash their lockdown hysteria on the United States.

It’s coming. According to Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec:

WH official this am: “B lockdown speech being drawn up this week…they’re planning to make it sound like one of the most solemn in history, real Bush on the night of 9/11 type stuff. Would start stocking up if I were y’all” — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2021

There’s a choice that will need to be made by every American in the coming weeks. Are we going to stand up and object to the unnecessary, draconian lockdowns the White House plans on unveiling shortly or are we going to hide in our homes refreshing Amazon to see if they have toilet paper in stock again?

We faced the same basic question multiple times in 2020 and failed miserably. Sure, there were op-eds and rant videos. There were Tweets and Facebook posts. There even a few protests. But for the most part American Exceptionalism was diminished as the vast majority of people sat back and tried to wait it all out.

Then, something even worse happened. We got used to it. The new normal of creeping complacency and docile acceptance of totalitarianism firmly set most Americans into a state of uselessness. We weren’t working. We weren’t being educated. We weren’t engaging in life, at least not the life we knew before the pandemic. And it stuck.

Signs of a resurgence have been on display for a few months. But while we were busy debating vaccine risks and getting distracted by fake news, the powers-that-be were plotting the next phase in their takedown of the United States. The Delta Variant became the focus of their propaganda. Properly primed, the American people are on the verge of facing another idiotic lockdown.

Many of us won’t comply, and the powers-that-be know that. They realize that what’s happening in Europe is a precursor to what will happen in the United States. They’re baiting us, and unfortunately we must take the bait. The alternative is to allow it all to happen without a fight. At least by standing up and opposing the lockdowns, we have a chance of success. Our chances improve as we add more patriotic Americans to the list of those who will stand with us and fight back.

But it’s not just lockdowns. It’s also about the vaccine mandates that are already popping up in pockets around the country as businesses and lower governments make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory to one degree or another. Vaccine mandates and Delta Variant lockdowns are tied together in a way that makes the cognizant realize all of this is part of a plan. It’s The Great Reset agenda and it’s in full swing.

People like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thrive in these scenarios:

What will all of this look like in America? Let’s look at Germany today to see what our future may hold. According to Steve Watson at Summit News:

Worldwide protests against the decimation of freedom continued this weekend, with Berlin in Germany becoming the focal point as thousands took to the streets, rising up against lockdowns and the introduction of vaccine passports in the country.

As we reported last week, authorities in Germany have indicated that unvaccinated people could be banned from cinemas and restaurants and that those who have taken the jab will have “more freedom.”

Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun stated that unvaccinated people, even if they test negative for COVID, would not be allowed to go to venues like restaurants, cinemas, or stadiums, because “the risk to everyone else is too high.”

Footage from the weekend highlighted riot police fighting with protesters, pepper spraying people and even aggressively pushing around old women and children.

The AP reports that 600 people were arrested. Watch:

Berlin, this cop is hitting a little boy in the head for worrying about his mom. 🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/3RQNKwzzbu — Willow (@Willow__Bella) August 1, 2021

Police shove elderly people to your ground to protect their health. Welcome to Berlin. pic.twitter.com/Jlvj3DBIF7 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 1, 2021

The EU would be condemning this as regime brutality if it was Russia but since it’s Germany they will support it instead.pic.twitter.com/3aXM4QFRif — Stan (@StanM3) August 1, 2021

Was passiert, wenn man mit zu wenig Kräften @polizeiberlin in die Lage fährt? 😖 pic.twitter.com/U2P0gDIsP8 — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) August 1, 2021

#Germany🇩🇪:Protest in Berlin, against coronavirus restrictions and urging to “restore people’s fundamental rights”. Counter-protests by opposing groups are also expected to be held in the city. Berlin court has already banned anti-lockdown demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/eivJKNHVKd — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) August 1, 2021

Die Bundespolizei luftverlastet. Hier über Schöneberg. pic.twitter.com/q1CD8jm9dU — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) August 1, 2021

If you don’t think anything like that could ever happen in the United States, you probably also used to think that we would never allow domestic terrorists to burn our city without police doing a thing about it. You probably thought American citizens would not be detained indefinitely for trespassing at the Capitol Building. You probably thought the American spirit would never stand by and let tyranny reign because of a virus that has a 99.97% recovery rate for people under the age of 50.

Do NOT underestimate the willingness of those working against us to do whatever it takes to bring their nefarious agenda to bear. Do NOT overestimate the resolve of your fellow American citizens to stand up and fight against it. We need to be rallying the people now. We must be inspiring those around us to put down their Netflix and GrubHub long enough to prevent perpetual oppression from taking hold in America. It’s time to get angry.

We should have gotten angry long ago.

With all that said, we must pray. At this stage, I am not confident that we will be able to end this nonsense without direct divine intervention. But I do know this. We do not know when the end will come and we must fight for the truth whether it’s here or not. I cannot abide by those who believe it’s hopeless. We pray. We fight. We keep praying and fighting until we are no longer able to do either.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. There’s a potential for glorious revival of both the Biblical worldview and the American spirit. If we’re able to make it through this and come out on top at the end against all odds, then the results could actually be better than anything we could possibly imagine today. Freedom still has wings in America. Those wings just need to be mended, and if they are then we can take flight once again as a free and prosperous nation.

The last time we had a lockdown we were told it would be short. We’re not going to buy that line this time around. We must stand up and demonstrate that American Exceptionalism is alive and well.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

