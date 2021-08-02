https://thehill.com/homenews/media/565923-pro-trump-social-network-inundated-with-terrorist-propaganda-report

The pro-Trump social network Gettr has been flooded with terrorist propaganda just weeks after its launch, marking an early speed bump for the nascent platform.

Gettr, which was started last month by former President Trump‘s campaign aide and spokesman Jason Miller, has seen a jump in posts from supporters of ISIS, including graphic content, videos of beheadings and memes of a militant executing the former president, who is shown wearing an orange jumpsuit, according to Politico.

Moustafa Ayad, an executive director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue who first informed POLITICO of the jihadi propaganda on Gettr, said that the Islamic State has been “very quick” to exploit the app.

“On Facebook, there was on one of these accounts that I follow that is known to be Islamic State, which said, ‘Oh, Trump announced his new platform. Inshallah, all the mujahideen will exploit that platform,’ ” he said. “The next day, there were at least 15 accounts on GETTR that were Islamic State.”

Gettr was first hacked for a brief period just hours after the network launched in July.

The platform was founded mainly as a hub for conservative voices to avoid the kind of “censorship” that Trump and his allies have accused other websites like Twitter and Facebook of inflicting on Republicans, though they have presented limited evidence to support their claims. However, Gettr is just the latest platform to grapple with the spread of content from ISIS supporters.

Various reports have shown that similar posts have been disseminated on Twitter and other platforms as the terrorist group looks to expand its online reach.

A source familiar with the matter told The Hill that Gettr’s contract with its associated artificial intelligence company includes language that mandates the removal of any such posts within 24 hours.

In response to a request for comment from The Hill, Miller cast the controversial content as an effort by ISIS supporters to tear down Trump’s platform and ripped Politico over its article.

“ISIS is trying to attack the MAGA movement because President TrumpDonald TrumpSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Gosar’s siblings pen op-ed urging for his resignation: ‘You are immune to shame’ Sunday shows – Delta variant, infrastructure dominate MORE wiped them off the face of the earth, destroying the Caliphate in less than 18 months, and the only ISIS members still alive are keyboard warriors hiding in caves and eating dirt cookies,” he said in a statement.

“Buried beneath a misleading and inflammatory headline, however, even Politico acknowledges GETTR has a robust and proactive moderation system that removes prohibited content, maximizing both cutting-edge A.I. technology and human moderation.”

Tal Axelrod contributed to this report.

