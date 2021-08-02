https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/psaki-insists-biden-isnt-shutting-down-america-again-but-says-he-wont-take-options-off-the-table/

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In Monday’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki only added to the confusion surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging on restrictions that may be levied amid renewed federal mandates invoked to slow the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. In an attempt to clean up a briefing where Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opened the door to more lockdowns last week, Psaki merely doubled down on the conflicting statements.

“We’ve been clear, we’re not going back to the shutdowns of March of 2020,” Psaki stated. “We are not going back to the economy shutting down,” saying “we’ve made too much progress, too many people are vaccinated, there’s been too much progress on the economic front.”

“But again,” Psaki added, President Biden “has said from the beginning that we are going to be guided by the science, guided by our public health experts, and we’re not going to take options off the table of what they may recommend.” Jen Psaki says that “we’ve been clear we’re not going back to the shutdowns,” but later goes on to say that “we’re not going to take options off the table” depending on what the science and public health experts say. […]