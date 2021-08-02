https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-on-covid-rules-were-not-going-to-take-options-off-table-of-what-experts-may-recommend

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday’s press briefing that the administration was not going to take anything off the table in terms of what public health officials may recommend for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Friday, the President was asked whether Americans should expect more guidelines coming out because of COVID, because of the Delta variant, and he said, ‘in all probability,’” a reporter said. “So, what’s on the table?”

“I’m not, obviously, the President is keeping the option open of making sure that he is, that the CDC and our public health officials can make recommendations on what’s needed to keep the American people safe,” Psaki responded. “I’m not in a position to preview that or to get ahead of any decisions they may make. What I can reiterate, though, is and you heard Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins reiterate this weekend, we’ve been clear, we’re not going back to the shutdowns of March of 2020. We’re not going back to the economy shutting down. We’ve made too much progress. Too many people are vaccinated, there’s been too much progress on the economic front.”

She added, “But again, he has said from the beginning that we are going to be guided by the science, guided by our public health experts, and we’re not going to take options off the table of what they may recommend.”

WATCH:

