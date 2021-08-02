http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zM7CTeY6ZQ4/

Fox News has quietly parted ways with longtime legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, months after the former judge was accused by two men of sexual assault.

In a statement responding to a new lawsuit filed against the network by a former Fox Business employee, Fox revealed it had “parted ways” with Napolitano.

The new lawsuit from a Fox News employee comes months after a South Carolina man named named Charles Corbishley filed a $10-million lawsuit in September 2020 against Napolitano, alleging that he sexual assaulted him in 1987 when Corbishley was a criminal defendant and Napolitano was the judge overseeing his case.

Napolitano vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “completely false” through his lawyer. Fox News issued a statement in response.

“Judge Napolitano has assured us in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are false and he will fight them aggressively in court,” the network said.

Weeks after that lawsuit was filed in September 2020, another man sued Napolitano, accusing him of sexual assault and attempted rape in 2014 and 2015.

“These allegations are total fiction, and Judge Napolitano unequivocally denies them,” Napolitano lawyer Tom Clare told Law&Crime at the time. “This copycat lawsuit, filed and promoted publicly by the same lawyers representing career criminal Charles Corbishley, is nothing more than a pile-on attempt to smear Judge Napolitano for their own financial gain. We will defeat these false allegations in court and look forward to exposing this continuing attempt to abuse our court system to smear a highly-respected former public servant.”

Fox News did not comment on the second lawsuit, and Napolitano stopped appearing on air after it was filed.

Napolitano did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment regarding his departure from Fox.

