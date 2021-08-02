https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-dababy-dropped-from-lollapalooza-governors-ball-over-homophobic-rant

Rapper DaBaby was dropped from the Lollapalooza lineup over the weekend and will no longer appear at either the Governor’s Ball in New York or the Parklife Fest in the United Kingdom, following reports of a “homophobic rant” that left attendees of an earlier music festival shocked.

DaBaby performed at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, held July 24th and 25th, and reportedly made lewd comments about gay men followed by bizarre comments about HIV and AIDS.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the audience, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Elton John was the first to call out DaBaby over his misinformation about the AIDS virus.

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” John posted to Twitter. “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

John also posted a graphic that said that “HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry.”

John’s statement was followed closely by one from Dua Lipa, who recently collaborated with DaBaby, and then by statements from other music industry luminaries.

DaBaby also doubled down on his statements in a “reply” video, according to The Sun, initially apologizing and then retracting his apology.

On Sunday, Lollapalooza, which had known about DaBaby’s comments for nearly a week, announced that he would no longer be welcome in the festival lineup and alluded to fan pressure to drop the rapper. Instead, Young Thug was moved from an earlier slot at the festival into a headliner slot.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight,” Lollapalooza organizers said in a post to social media. “Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”

The Governor’s Ball announced their decision to drop DaBaby from their lineup on Monday, also alluding to fan pressure.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” the organization said in a statement. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right.”

“Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good,” the group noted.

Parkside Festival also announced Monday that DaBaby would not appear.

