Rep. Cori Bush has to learn to do her stunts during the workweek because we were on all weekend and never noticed that she’d taken up camping on the Capitol Steps to demand the House reconvene to pass an extension to the eviction moratorium — a ban the Supreme Court has refused to extend. On Monday, the White House distanced itself from the issue, with economist Gene Sperling saying “the CDC director and her team have been unable to find legal authority” to extend the moratorium.

We haven’t seen such bravery since Rep. Al Green sat on the Capitol steps in March in the face of a possible right-wing militia attack on the Capitol that saw Congress leave early and cancel the next day.

“It was necessary to continue this awareness bc we need the powers that be to understand that we are not going to let this go quietly when lives of actual people we are supposed to represent are at risk by this policy decision, or lack of one,” @CoriBush says just after sunrise. pic.twitter.com/w3t44MRIaP — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 31, 2021

She was still out there Sunday morning, though media coverage was light, to say the least.

Just after sunrise @CoriBush is still out on the steps demanding the House reconvene to pass eviction moratorium extension pic.twitter.com/y1KzXHoFT7 — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 31, 2021

We can see that plenty of people donated junk food.

Pathetic attempt for attention. — You aint black💫 (@1stStJunkology) August 2, 2021

This is cringe-city. — CatMurph 🇺🇸 (@CatMurph17) August 2, 2021

Why is she so upset? She’s got Ruffles, Oreos, and Cheez-Its. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 2, 2021

I think she is demonstrating what many non-paying tenants are doing: sitting around waiting for someone to pay for them. — Brooke Reed (@BrookeR74656600) August 2, 2021

This is so ratchet. — The Top Secret Dog (@Joshrapple) August 2, 2021

If she’d have finished her school project on time, she wouldn’t have to be camped out in front of the teachers’ lounge begging for a passing grade. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 2, 2021

Would have slept better on a My Pillow — Dr. Cornelius Suttree. (@DailySuttree) August 2, 2021

Maybe she should have done something before it expired. Like a few weeks ago. — Tom Armon (@tom_armon) August 2, 2021

🙄 The drama of it all… learned well from AOC’s dramatic antics. Where’s the part where she gets asked why she waited until the last minute and why she hasn’t done her job as a public official to fix it at a policy level? — F.C. (@EatTheNuts) July 31, 2021

I’m just curious if her time would be better spent doing less PR work and getting on the phone to the offices that manage the relief. Why is she not beating down doors and phones demanding to talk to the people who administer the $50 billion that’s already been set out. — Ryan Bokros (@ryanbokros) August 2, 2021

So stunning so brave … so stunningly brave — Me_TheAbstract (@ASAP_LARR3) August 2, 2021

Performative activism done for her narcissistic ego rather than the people she claims to want to help. — What_on_earth’s_going_on? (@jeremiah_allsop) August 2, 2021

The moratorium needs to end. Thousands of jobs available as employers can’t find enough help. Go back to work and pay your rent and mortgage. If you can’t find a job you aren’t trying. Nothing is free! — Jim Michaelson (@JimMichaelson3) July 31, 2021

President Biden has created more jobs than anyone could have imagined … just ask him.

As a property manager of 13 properties in California I can tell you a few things about this: Tenants have CHOSEN not to pay their rent. They used stimulus monies to buy new TVs as our dumpsters were overflowing with new tv boxes. They received unemployment yet chose NOT to pay! — KT (@Kerissateel1) August 2, 2021

And her nails look great as she does it. — Duncs (@DuncsMans) July 31, 2021

This staged BS does nothing for me, other than question her manicure. — notJVissarionovichS (@notREALYJVS) July 31, 2021

Where were the rest of the “squad” ? — Mickie Dunn (@Garbage_Noise) August 2, 2021

They’re with her in spirit, or at least on Twitter.

