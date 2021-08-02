https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/02/report-40-of-nyc-department-of-education-employees-are-unvaccinated/

AFP President Randi Weingarten wants everyone to know “just how important getting vaccinated is going to be for not only returning to school but staying in school”:

Well, then, MAYBE SHE SHOULD TELL PEOPLE AT THE NYC DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO GET VACCINATED:

And she can lecture her union brothers and sisters at New York City hospitals as well:

There are calls from libs for vaccines to soon be mandated:

Keep in mind, the U.S. set aside vaccinations for teachers at the beginning of the year:

This will not go over well with parents:

Yep:

The good news is that hospitalizations and deaths are much, much lower at the current level of vaccinations coupled with immunity from previous infections:

