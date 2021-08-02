https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/02/report-40-of-nyc-department-of-education-employees-are-unvaccinated/

AFP President Randi Weingarten wants everyone to know “just how important getting vaccinated is going to be for not only returning to school but staying in school”:

I cannot emphasize enough just how important getting vaccinated is going to be for not only returning to school but staying in school. https://t.co/pZ8H7fzxG1 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 31, 2021

Well, then, MAYBE SHE SHOULD TELL PEOPLE AT THE NYC DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO GET VACCINATED:

In New York state, teachers became eligible for vaccination back on January 11! And almost eight months later, 40 percent of city Department of Education employees remain unvaccinated?https://t.co/H4a560aMmR — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 26, 2021

And she can lecture her union brothers and sisters at New York City hospitals as well:

These numbers on vaccination rates among NYC city employees compiled by @annjychoi are truly shocking https://t.co/WVjH8rAajr pic.twitter.com/g4ZEbgfUVi — Nicholas Dawes (@NicDawes) July 26, 2021

There are calls from libs for vaccines to soon be mandated:

Mandates needed. Leadership needed. Companies and institutions must require the vaccine for the good of all. https://t.co/sl6MZuOPWD — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 2, 2021

Keep in mind, the U.S. set aside vaccinations for teachers at the beginning of the year:

In New York state, teachers became eligible for vaccination back on January 11! And almost eight months later, 40 percent of city Department of Education employees remain unvaccinated?https://t.co/H4a560aMmR — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 26, 2021

This will not go over well with parents:

Clearly these educators were not all that worried about catching COVID-19. Apparently the fear of the coronavirus was just powerful enough to make returning to the classrooms unthinkable, but not quite so powerful enough to get them to get off their butts and go get vaccinated. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 26, 2021

Yep:

All of this is a strong argument for metaphorically burning teachers’ unions to the ground and salting the earth where they once stood.https://t.co/H4a560aMmR — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 26, 2021

The good news is that hospitalizations and deaths are much, much lower at the current level of vaccinations coupled with immunity from previous infections:

Unlike in the November 2020 start of the second pandemic wave, serious illness is more unusual now with the majority of New York City adults vaccinated. But some health experts warn the city needs to move faster to contain the Delta variant. https://t.co/6M0pZFmgab pic.twitter.com/FP9BPtyuB7 — THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 26, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

