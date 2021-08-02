https://hannity.com/media-room/report-aoc-has-spent-thousands-on-security-while-demanding-americans-defund-police/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly spent thousands of dollars on “security services” in recent months despite calling on local governments to “defund police” since the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

“AOC’s campaign dropped at least $4,636 at Tullis Worldwide Protection for ‘security services’ between January and June of this year according to the filings,” reports the NY Post.

“AOC has been among the most vocal proponents of the defund the police movement since coming to Congress, and has insisted the idea would turn blighted communities into suburban paradises,” adds the newspaper.

“[Suburban] communities have lower crime rates not because they have more police but because they have more resources to support healthy society in a way that reduces crime,” she said in Instagram in June 2020.

AOC has spent thousands on security, including $4k-plus to ex-Blackwater contractor https://t.co/tQAzBeTMuF pic.twitter.com/TJO5nWVOJ3 — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2021

“Out of one corner of her mouth she is attacking the police and out of the other she is hiring cops who have gone private to protect her. So AOC, which is it?” longtime Democratic strategist Jon Reinish told The New York Post.

In total, AOC has shelled-out $34,000 on “private security and consultations” in the first half of this year.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

