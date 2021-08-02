https://hannity.com/media-room/report-dc-mayor-seen-mask-free-at-wedding-hours-after-imposing-indoor-mandate/

BAD EDUCATION: AOC Ignores Founding Fathers, Says DC Residents ‘Second Class Citizens’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.20.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her full support behind the Democrats’ recent push to make Washington, DC the 51st state; completely ignoring the Founding Fathers’ intent on creating an autonomous federal district.

“DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved. It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied. It’s time to recognize DC statehood,” posted AOC on social media.

DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved. It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied. It’s time to recognize DC statehood. https://t.co/AkfaRHw38C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2019

Democrats in the House of Representatives launched a historic bid to transform the District of Columbia into a full-blown state this week; a move that would give the federal territory one Congressperson and two Senators.

“House Democrats, in their first hearing on D.C. statehood in more than 25 years, on Thursday advocated for the District of Columbia to become the country’s 51st state as Republicans raised concerns about recent corruption scandals involving local D.C. officials,” reports Fox News.

“Critics of D.C. statehood have long cited local corruption as one reason to oppose statehood,” adds Fox. “Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said he wanted Thursday’s hearing to delve into the ongoing scandal involving D.C. Councilman Jack Evans.”

“Sadly the allegations against Mr. Evans are just the latest in a series of local D.C. political scandals,” Jordan said. “We cannot and should not ignore these unpleasant facts.”

Earlier this week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser installed hundreds of ‘51-star’ flags across Washington to signal her support for statehood.

“DC veterans have served and died for their country, yet they lack representation in Congress. Join us tomorrow as we raise the 51 star flag, honor our vets and rally behind DC statehood,” posted the Mayor on social media.