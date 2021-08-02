https://hannity.com/media-room/report-dc-mayor-seen-mask-free-at-wedding-hours-after-imposing-indoor-mandate/
BAD EDUCATION: AOC Ignores Founding Fathers, Says DC Residents ‘Second Class Citizens’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.20.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her full support behind the Democrats’ recent push to make Washington, DC the 51st state; completely ignoring the Founding Fathers’ intent on creating an autonomous federal district.
“DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved. It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied. It’s time to recognize DC statehood,” posted AOC on social media.
DC was the 1st territory in the United States to free the enslaved.
It’s where Black Americans fled the tyranny of slavery & towards greater freedom, to DC. Yet today it’s where 2nd class citizenship reigns, and the right to vote is denied.
It’s time to recognize DC statehood. https://t.co/AkfaRHw38C
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2019
Democrats in the House of Representatives launched a historic bid to transform the District of Columbia into a full-blown state this week; a move that would give the federal territory one Congressperson and two Senators.
“House Democrats, in their first hearing on D.C. statehood in more than 25 years, on Thursday advocated for the District of Columbia to become the country’s 51st state as Republicans raised concerns about recent corruption scandals involving local D.C. officials,” reports Fox News.
“Critics of D.C. statehood have long cited local corruption as one reason to oppose statehood,” adds Fox. “Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said he wanted Thursday’s hearing to delve into the ongoing scandal involving D.C. Councilman Jack Evans.”
“Sadly the allegations against Mr. Evans are just the latest in a series of local D.C. political scandals,” Jordan said. “We cannot and should not ignore these unpleasant facts.”
Earlier this week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser installed hundreds of ‘51-star’ flags across Washington to signal her support for statehood.
“DC veterans have served and died for their country, yet they lack representation in Congress. Join us tomorrow as we raise the 51 star flag, honor our vets and rally behind DC statehood,” posted the Mayor on social media.
BREAKING NOW: DC to Require Indoor Masking for Everyone Over the Age of Two
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.21
Starting at 5AM July 31st, everyone in the District of Columbia over the age of two must wear face masks when indoors in all public buildings.
“We will continue to do what is necessary to keep D.C. safe,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.
News: DC will again require masks in all indoor settings, starting Saturday. Mayor Bowser’s order will apply to everyone over age 2, vaccinated or unvaccinated.
— Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021
“Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this,” added the Mayor.
Muriel Bowser: “Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this.” pic.twitter.com/cMumN0hq7g
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021
The House of Representatives made a similar decision just days ago.
Masks will once-again be required for all people in the House of Representatives just one month after relaxing the rules to comply with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” a letter from the Capitol Hill physician, Brian Monahan, reads.
“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan added.
House to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance https://t.co/OujMNJI0iy pic.twitter.com/gpPQLJiNOd
— The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2021
House Minority Leader called the motivation behind the decision political shortly after the announcement, saying Democrats want to “continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”
“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” posted McCarthy on social media.
The mask requirement will not apply to the Senate, where all but four members have confirmed publicly that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.