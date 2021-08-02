https://hannity.com/media-room/report-portland-unable-to-find-police-to-fight-crime-surge-murder-rate-spike/

Officials in Portland, Oregon are scrambling to recruit new police officers to fight a crime surge and murder rate spike; saying few are signing-up for the city’s new gun violence squad.

“Since 14 job openings were announced in May, only four police personnel have applied to work with the new version of Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team, which was shut down last year amid long-running protests seeking racial justice and an overhaul of police practices. None have yet been assigned,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“They’re demonizing and vilifying you, and then they want to put you in a unit where you’re under an even bigger microscope,” said Daryl Turner, head of the union that represents Portland’s cops.

Using a sample of 32 American cities, the overall homicide rate is up 24% in the first quarter of 2021.

“Retirements and resignations are rising at departments across the country. There was an 18% increase in resignations and a 45% increase in retirements from April 2020 through March 2021, when compared with the same period a year earlier, according to a June survey by the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C., think tank,” adds the Wall Street Journal.

President Biden weighed-in on the issue two weeks ago; bizarrely saying that “crime is down” but “gun violence and murder rates are up.”

“Crime is down, gun violence and murder rates are up. Guns. I’m the only guy that ever got passed legislation when I was a Senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons,” said Biden.

“The idea that you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon… Whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle is ridiculous. I’m pushing to eliminate the sale of those things,” he added.

🚨🚨🚨 MUST-WATCH 🚨🚨🚨 President Biden says he wants to ban handguns. House Republicans will NEVER allow this to happen the #SecondAmendment is a RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/rOq6wecQES — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2021

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.

