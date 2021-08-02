https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/retired-intelligence-captain-seth-keshel-exposes-texas-election-fraud-war-room-video/

Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel released his final national fraud numbers over the weekend.

Seth Keshel examined the final vote counts in all 50 states compared to the estimated numbers based on changing state dynamics and trends. He then came up with his estimated voter fraud in each state.

He published his results on his popular Telegram page.

Keshel confirms President Trump won: PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and MN.

And Keshel also believes cyber-flipping may have affected the results in NM, VA, NJ, and NH.

According to Keshel’s investigation there were conservatively 8,144,000 excess Joe Biden votes recorded in the 2020 election.

Later this morning Keshel joined Steve Bannon on The War Room. Sethel told Steve how Texas officials were pushing back against his fraud estimates.

Democrats have been aiming to turn Texas blue for over a decade now, knowing that would ruin the Republican Party and secure a permanent majority for the Socialists. Seth Keshel explained how even the 2020 vote totals in Texas are suspect.

Texas Republicans would be best advised to listen to Seth Keshel. His explanation on the Texas 2020 turnout was brilliant.

Via The War Room:

