SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor public settings.

The new mandate applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, and takes effect on Tuesday in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

In a news conference announcing the new orders, Bay Areafor health officers also recommended that people gather outdoors if they have that option. “It is unfortunate we have to do this at this point in the pandemic. None of us wanted to be here,” said Dr. George Han, deputy health officer for Santa Clara County. “But the virus has changed.”

