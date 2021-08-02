https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/02/scandal-washingtonian-blows-the-lid-off-of-washington-examiners-reporting-on-dc-mayor-muriel-bowsers-mask-mandate-hypocrisy/

Over the weekend, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser got royally busted by the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe for officiating at a maskless, indoor wedding.

Well, today, it’s Washingtonian’s turn to royally bust the Washington Examiner:

So this is a journalistic scandal, obviously.

If there’s any justice in this world, then yes. Yes it will.

Yeah, but to be fair, most journalism these days isn’t about reporting, per se.

Yep. No wonder Washingtonian is so flustered. This journalism thing is foreign territory for them.

Because they can’t deny. But they can deflect!

Just doing their jobs.

FYI Washingtonian — and any other “news” outlet that gets upset about actual journalism:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

