http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s6cee7rjnzA/

Seth MacFarlane is upset by commentary from Tucker Carlson, prompting the Family Guy co-creator to complain about working for the same corporation that owns Fox News.

MacFarlane was apparently so offended by Carlson that he said he wished his Fox animated series Family Guy aired on another network.

Seth MacFarlane tweeted his displeasure Sunday, citing an unspecified “opinion piece” by Tucker Carlson as the inciting event.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” he wrote. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

MacFarlane signed a $200 million overall deal with NBC Universal last year, luring him away from his long-time relationship with 20th Century Fox Television.

Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021

Family Guy and American Dad still air on the Fox network, which is a division of Fox Corporation. The company also owns Fox News.

This isn’t the first time MacFarlane has publicly lambasted the right-leaning cable news network. In 2018, he tweeted that he was “embarrassed” to work for the same company, citing Fox News’ coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fox News vice president Michael Tammero responded at the time: “Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right?”

Some reports have estimated that MacFarlane makes $2 million per episode of Family Guy.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

