https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/02/so-very-busted-twitter-caught-and-seriously-embarrassed-for-verifying-obviously-fake-account-and-rofl/

Yeah, we know your verification system sucks, Twitter.

Considering the majority of our editors here at Twitchy have been turned down over and over again for verification (the last one based on an email they said wasn’t correct that they were actually emailing?!) so the fact they verified a fake account does not surprise us one bit.

It’s always been political.

This makes them getting caught this way even funnier.

Yes.

They did.

Shocker.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We love it.

Whoda thunk?

Oh, that’s right, everybody.

Psh.

Obvs.

We would like to thank Twitter’s horrible verification system for ignoring Twitchy editors who deserve their blue checks and have for years and years.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Couldn’t write a better parody if you tried’: Matt Whitlock makes TX troll Gene Wu look like a TOOL in back and forth over Abbott ‘doing his job’

‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection

‘Congrats, GOP, you are f**king useless’: @Oilfield_Rando goes through Infrastructure Bill line-by-line and it’s HILARIOUSLY infuriating

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...