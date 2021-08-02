https://www.revolver.news/2021/08/france-king-louis-vaxx-moment/

There’s something remarkable happening in France right now, and it’s starting to feel a little “Louis XVI-ish.”

If you’re not familiar with the French Revolution (May 5, 1789 – November 9, 1799), it was an incredible period of sweeping political and societal change in France.

And while there were many different circumstances and reasons which sparked the revolution, it really boiled down to three main crisis points: social, political, and economic. And one of the most formidable groups spearheading the push for reform were the peasants — or as we’d call them today, the “working class.”

French peasants were furious over rapid population growth, harvest failures, physiocratic calls for modernization of agriculture — basically “agricultural economists” seeking to revamp farming – -as well as the rising cost of dues paid out to the Lords who owned the land.

These issues were the driving force behind the peasants’ desire to demolish feudalism in France.

In short, the monarchy had gotten far too big for its britches, and the working class said, “enough,” and grabbed their pitchforks and took to the streets… and the rest is history.

There was far more to it than that, but you get the picture.

And as it always does, history repeats its self… and once again, the French working class is back in the streets, with symbolic pitch-forks in hand, protesting a government that’s gotten far too big for its britches.

This time around, the French working class is furious over President Emmanuel Macron’s tyrannical Covid vaccine push.

Macron is basically telling people, you either take the jab or you lose any shot at a normal life.

Threats like that didn’t sit well with the hard-working people of France, and they came out to protest — hundreds of thousands of people.

However, what’s happening in France goes even deeper than vaccines — many of the people who are protesting are also experiencing mounting poverty, and a country that’s been overrun with refugees — this is true especially in cities like Marseilles, whose citizens have a natural inherent distrust of authority and government — they’re like the “Rebel South” in the US.

When you put the entire picture together, you can start to see those “Louis XVI” vibes I mentioned earlier, right?

The images coming out of France are stunning and for those of us in the United States, who feel we’re just a hop, skip, and a jump away from this happening in our country, it’s inspiring to see brave citizens stand up and fight back against tyranny.

Take a look:

One Day More 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3nkuqaKjml — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021

Nurses and doctors faced off against cops:

Healthcare workers hand in hand standing up to police in Paris, France protesting against the Macron government domestic vaccine pass. pic.twitter.com/IABbaxE4TA — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 31, 2021

Citizens again swarmed at the Place de la Bastille:

👀 Thousands are now arriving at the Place de la Bastille for a demonstration against France’s vaccine passport mandate. pic.twitter.com/QMM3QH8vvp — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 31, 2021

Bombs in the streets:

EXPLOSION: An an incendiary device is set off after Paris police charged a large group of anti-vaccine passport protesters. pic.twitter.com/Bd5nFy97Df — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 31, 2021

It’s quite a sight to see.

And it makes you wonder, as Emmanuel Macron gazes out his palace window, looking down upon the hordes of angry peasants below if he doesn’t feel a slight kinship to King Louis the 16th — another privileged man who couldn’t understand the plight of his people, and who ended up paying for it with his life.

