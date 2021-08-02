https://www.oann.com/south-korea-july-inflation-accelerates-staying-at-nine-year-peak/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-korea-july-inflation-accelerates-staying-at-nine-year-peak

August 2, 2021

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s consumer prices rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, accelerating from a 2.4% increase in June and beating a 2.4% increase tipped in a Reuters survey.

That was also same as a 2.6% rise in May when it marked the fastest pace since April 2012, and continued to stay above 2% for a fourth straight month.

Month-on-month inflation rose 0.2%, rebounding from June’s minus 0.1%, when it fell into negative territory for the first time in seven months.

Meanwhile, core inflation rose 1.2% year-on-year, unchanged from June.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

