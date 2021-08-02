Texans Raise over $20K for Veteran Recovering from Injuries: 'He's Got Support'

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UEkcNC8XT-c/

Neighbors in Gatesville, Texas, came together recently at Bare Bones BBQ for an event to help a veteran fighting for his life after a terrible injury.

The Neighbors Supporting Neighbors event was held for Jason Shields who owns a local business, KWTX reported Sunday.

On June 28, he was working to install a sign for his business when a power line shocked him. He was rushed into intensive care and suffered third degree burns.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a third-degree burn reaches the fat layer underneath the skin and the area may appear black, brown, or white. This type of burn may also destroy a person’s nerves, which causes numbness.

Over one month later, he continues recovering at a hospital in Austin.

“He’s had 11-14 surgeries so far,” Scott Smith, Shield’s brother-in-law, explained. “The doctors are still baffled that he was still alive after all that.”

During his recovery, community members have hosted lemonade stands, concerts, and a silent auction to help with medical expenses.

“With his accident, we want to help him anyway we can,” Chad Hill, manager of Bare Bones BBQ, noted, adding, “We want to show him that he’s got support from his community.”

The event’s Facebook page said the veteran survived three tours serving the nation.

Over the course of a few weeks, neighbors have raised over $20,000. His family is extremely thankful.

“Our family got a lot bigger,” Smith commented. “There’s people that I’ve never met that’s come up and given me hugs, shown support for my wife and James [sic]… that’s the thing, our family got bigger.”

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe page has raised $10,280 of its $10,000 goal.

“Jason has been an active member of this community always willing to help others. So let us help out this veteran who has served 3 tours, on his long road to recovery,” the page read.

