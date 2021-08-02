https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congressman-calls-impeachment-biden-mayorkas-citing-july-border-crossing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy is calling for the impeachment of President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as a result on ongoing problems connect to a surge of migrants at the southwestern U.S. border.

Roy, who has emerged as one of the most conservative and outspoken congressional Republicans, on Monday tweeted preliminary border numbers for July.

“Total encounters: 205,029. Total known gotaways: 37,400. 1.3 million for [Fiscal Year] 21 so far. Largest monthly encounter number since 2000,” his tweet reads.

If accurate, those figures would represent the largest ever total recorded by the Homeland Security Department since its creation in 2002.

In response to a tweet from political commentator Jesse Kelly suggesting the president should be impeached over his inaction at the border, Roy wrote, “Co-sponsor. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas.”

Roy later told the Daily Wire, “Over the past several months, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process.”

