The Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policy is wreaking havoc on the Southern border with 188,829 southwest land border encounters in June, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website. That is the largest number of illegals to cross our southern border in 21 years.

Additionally, a July 28 CBP press release stated that border agents apprehended the largest group of migrants in 2021 on the Rio Grande Sector:

“Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents logged 845 migrants within 24-hours. Yesterday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near La Grulla, Texas, encountered a group of 336 migrants as they walked from the Rio Grande into the United States, which, at the time, was the largest group encountered this summer. The group consisted of 328 family members and eight unaccompanied children. McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working near Hidalgo, Texas, encountered 509 migrants, which included 331 family members, 115 unaccompanied children, and 63 single adults. These apprehensions account for the single largest group apprehended thus far this year. RGV Sector began tracking large groups in 2007, and last night’s encounter is by far one of the largest to date.”

There are also alarming numbers of encounters with illegals, as shown in the CBP’s Nationwide Encounters graph—1,277,722 with three months left in the fiscal year that starts in October each year. The difference between the numbers in 2020 and 2021 is nothing short of stunning.

Nationwide encounters are the sum total of migrant encounters from nationwide, southwest land border, and the northern border. All data is current as of July 6, 2021.

Encounters on the Southwest Land Border Sector

All nine components of the Southwest Land Border Sector see exponential numbers of illegal crossings by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP). The components are San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Big Bend, Del Rio, Laredo, and Rio Grande Valley. The percentage increase is over one hundred percent in all cases.

The Office of Field Operations has encountered another 42,962 migrants Fiscal Year to Date (FYTD).

These statistics represent Title 8 encounters by the USBP and Title 8 Inadmissibles and Title 42 Expulsions by the OFO. Title 8 is a 551-page document representing the body of law and policy on Aliens and Nationality.

The classes of Title 8 inadmissibles include but are not limited to those with communicable diseases like Covid-19, mental disorders that would make them a threat to others, drug abusers and addicts, criminals, terrorists, etc.

Title 42

Title 42 removal status resulted from the Public Health Service Act of 1944. The law was designed to authorize public health authorities quarantine authority. Govinfo.gov states:

“That would apply to any individual reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease in a qualifying stage and (A) to be moving or about to move from a State to another State; or (B) to be a probable source of infection to individuals who, while infected with such disease in a qualifying stage, will be moving from a State to another State.”

Per the CBP website:

“On March 21, 2020, the President, in accordance with Title 42 of the United States Code Section 265, determined that by reason of existence of COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada, there is a serious danger of the further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States, that prohibition on the introduction of persons or property, in whole or in part, from Mexico and Canada is required in the interest of public health. Under this order, CBP is prohibiting the entry of certain persons who potentially pose a health risk, either by virtue of being subject to previously announced travel restrictions or because they unlawfully entered the country to bypass health screening measures.”

Here are the charts that break down the statistics on Title 8 Inadmissibles and Title 42 Removals at the various border sectors for FY2021, last updated on July 16.

Here are the numbers for FY2020:

Of note, according to CBP:

“The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a larger-than-usual number of noncitizens making multiple border crossing attempts and means total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border. Thirty-eight percent of encounters in May 2021 were individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 15 percent for Fiscal Years 2014-2019.”

Covid-19 and Title 42 Removals

Internal CDC documents on breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals were published on Friday in the Washington Post. It shows various yet unpublished data on Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) in various populations. The risks are varied, modified by age and immunocompromised populations, to name two that were sampled.

Announcements this week by the CDC that changed guidance on masks—yet again—this time for vaccinated individuals indicate growing concern in government circles over the Delta Variant because of its “high viral load,” a point reiterated on Friday in a press conference with Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

There were rumors in the late spring/early summer that the Biden administration would cease Title 42 removals and stop President Trump’s “Return to Mexico” strategy. According to reporting by the Washington Post:

“[W]hile most single adult migrants are returned to Mexico under Title 42, the majority of families are allowed to seek humanitarian protection under U.S. law. But the arrival of more parents and children—some testing positive for the coronavirus—has alarmed border authorities and angered communities hit hard by the pandemic.”

Sargent Manuel Casas, a Sargent with the La Joya Police Department, speaks to the worries over the increasing presence of illegal alien families infected with Covid-19 in his press conference on July 28. He explained, in many cases, they enter, and the I-385 Form gives illegals 60 days to reach their destination in the U.S. He added it is very difficult to track these families because CBP is completely overwhelmed with encounters. Many simply vanish into the interior of America.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) wrote an informative story on what they call the “Catch-and-Bus” program that disperses freed border-crossing illegal aliens into the interior of America. It is “the vast unseen conveyor belt from the border to interior America.”

The Biden administration did reinstitute in June its “lateral flights” to Mexico for migrants after a pause in May due to litigation over Title 42 removals, according to NBCNews.

Ben Bergquam, on Friday’s War Room Pandemic, spoke about the crisis at the border. Bergquam, who is an investigative reporter specializing in issues related to immigration, explained some of the challenges those at the border are facing and the tactics illegals are using to cross the border and stay in the U.S. He asked the question while pointing out that VP Kamala Harris has yet to visit the border, “If the Delta Variant is so dangerous, why are we allowing this to happen on our border?”

During the video, Bergquam holds up a handful of documents, including passports and various IDs, and explains what migrants are now doing with their personal information. He has another video showing migrants tearing up their documents as they enter:

“They’re dropping their documents, their ID cards, their passports. They’ve got Brasil. They’ve got everything here. They are dropping them, and we asked them why and they said because it is easier to get into America if they don’t know who you are.”

Bergquam also shows examples in his Twitter feed of illegals being dropped off by agents without having undergone Covid testing.

Breaking: They’re just dropping them off at gas stations, no #COVID checks, nothing! After spending all day watching Illegals cross from Mexico into the US, I stopped by the Stripes gas station in Del Rio Texas and this is what I found! With @CabelloAuden @realamericasvoice pic.twitter.com/PADBn7XSnI — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 30, 2021

Bergquam shows evidence of people coming through the border in droves and being loaded on buses, with “no Covid tests, no checks for vaccine” as he says to the camera:

“But you gotta wear your mask. You gotta get your vaccine. Coming to a city near you. They are taking them directly from here. They don’t have room at the detention center, at the processing center. They are processing them on the same day. They are dropping them off, and they are getting on buses and getting on planes and flying wherever they want in the country.”

Update From Del Rio Texas. It’s time to start shouting from the mountaintops! This cannot go on! The #BidenBorderDisaster must stop!@RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/o2xqnzF0wC — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 30, 2021

Texas Governor Signs Border Enforcement Executive Order Because of Covid-19

On July 29, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) “signed an executive order banning ground transportation of migrants who risk spreading the COVID-19 virus. The governor authorized the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle suspected of carrying migrants that could be infected with [the] coronavirus.”

On Thursday, a letter from Attorney General Merrick Garland “ordered” Abbott to “immediately rescind EO GA-37.

Gov. Abbott responded, saying:

“[I]t is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border.

“It would be of some solace if the federal government were conducting appropriate COVID-19 testing and other mitigation strategies, but to the contrary, we hear too many reports of the federal government recklessly failing to do so and instead [of] admitting into the United States—and Texas—migrants from over 150 countries, many of whom are testing positive for COVID-19.

“In short, the Biden Administration is jeopardizing the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law. And it’s not just Texans; these irresponsible policies and actions by the Biden Administration are endangering the lives of many Americans as well as the unlawful immigrants themselves. I will take every available step consistent with the law to fulfill my duty to protect the health and safety of all Texans.”

New DACA Ruling

On July 16, “federal district judge Andrew Hanen issued a ruling that President Obama’s executive amnesty program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is illegal,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

However, on July 19, CIS also reported:

“It appears the agency has violated the most important part of Judge Hanen’s injunction—not approving new DACA requests. As first reported by Stephen Dinan of the Washington Times, USCIS acting director Tracy Renaud admitted in a July 27 filing with the court that the agency failed to adhere to Judge Hanen’s order. In her attestation, Renaud claimed that on July 16, USCIS stopped scheduling biometrics collection appointments for initial DACA requestors and on July 16-17 updated the electronic system ‘to prevent adjudicators from being able to process DACA initial requests for adjudication.’ Over that weekend, USCIS allegedly engaged in a ‘messaging campaign’ to inform illegal aliens to not show up for the biometrics collection appointments they had previously scheduled between July 19 and August 6, 2021.”

Where Are Illegal Aliens Going in the U.S.?

The interactive map found on the Migration Policy Institute website allows visitors to click on a specific state of interest for the population size of “unauthorized immigrants” living there. There are also detailed profiles for “the 127 counties in the United States with the largest unauthorized populations.”

The data is based on U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014-18 American Community Survey data. More current data may be forthcoming with the new census numbers in the fall.

Another page on the website shows DACA Recipients and Eligible Population with an interactive map by state.

Below is a timeline from the CBP showing select deterrence-based policies and administration changes and their correlation with border apprehensions:

