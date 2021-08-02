https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/08/03/the-morning-briefing-high-noon-at-the-delta-variant-panic-porn-corral-n1466520

Top O’ the Briefing

Variant Vampires Want to Suck the Life Out of Freedom

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. You don’t see a lot of cholla cactus at nudist colonies.

OK, I haven’t been out in public in about a week and a half and I’m not sure when I may roam away from the bunker again. It’s been nice and free here for a long time now but I worry that some of the hippies around my ‘hood are letting this Delta variant panic theater get to them. If I leave the house and see a lot of people in masks I may not be pleasant. Since I’ve reached a point where I realize just how much energy it takes to be unpleasant, I would rather avoid that.

But really, enough already.

This is a good time to remind everyone that it was last February when I warned everybody about precisely what we’re seeing now. Democrats are simple, predictable creatures, even more so now that they’ve gone full commie.

As Republicans look ahead to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s important that they realize that how they react to this lunatic overreach and overreaction from the Democrats may do more than anything to determine their success or failure next year. This isn’t time to draw a line in the sand, it’s time to push back so hard that the other side never gets near where the line would have been.

Stacey wrote an excellent primer yesterday for the Republican governors who want to, as she brilliantly put it, “secede from Covistan permanently.” Here’s her conclusion:

Several governors are doing an excellent job attempting to balance personal liberty and public health. Additional data can help them combat criticism and communicate broadly with their citizens. During every public health crisis to date, the goal of experts and political leaders was to reduce panic. National leaders have abandoned this philosophy during COVID-19, but great leaders can reverse the current trend at the state level.

The Democrats have to keep the panic up, of course. They see the writing on the wall for next year and they know that their only real hope is to be able to use COVID as an excuse to throw election laws out of the window like they did last year. Unless there’s endless vote-by-mail, last-minute registration, and early voting that begins next week they don’t have a chance to keep the House. Couple that with their constant fear of Biden accidentally wandering to Canada in his pajamas and they need to do whatever they can to game the system.

As Richard Fernandez wrote in his most recent piece, we are experiencing “An Epidemic of Mandatory.” Here’s my favorite part from that:

Mandatory, compulsory, required and we might break even, cross our hearts and hope to die. But the problem with “mandatory” is that nobody can say how long it will take to work or, honestly, whether it will work at all.

Bingo.

The elections may not be for another 16 months, but it’s showdown time now. This charade has gone on long enough. Let the freak fetishists who want to live in fear while ignoring science, data, and pretty much all of reality go on doing that.

Just let’s make sure that they won’t be in charge of anything.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Park life is best life pic.twitter.com/GC6BBjtBEY — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) July 7, 2021

