https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/08/02/the-morning-briefing-the-trump-2024-democrat-destruction-machine-readies-for-battle-n1466348

The Trump Train May Be Rolling Again

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. My Ed Begley Jr. bobblehead collection needs a new display case.

Much to the chagrin of American leftists, I enjoyed a weekend free from any panic about the COVID-19 Delta variant. As far as I know, enjoyment hasn’t been outlawed yet, though I have no doubt that Anthony Fauci-Faustus will soon be recommending that to President Puppet.

Speaking of presidents — and also to the chagrin of American leftists — Donald Trump is most definitely not going gentle into that good night.

The subject of Trump’s future plans obviously comes up in a lot of conversations among conservatives these days. I’m asked about it in every radio hit I do now. My opinion has remained the same: I think if the next presidential election were happening tomorrow, Trump would be running. However, when the 2024 cycle kicks off in 2023, he’ll be 77-years-old and everything will depend on how he feels physically. He definitely hasn’t slowed down yet. The guy runs on a diet that would give a 40-year-old a heart attack and never seems to lose a step.

At present, many signs point to a Trump 2024 campaign. Matt wrote yesterday about a very revealing interview with a former White House Chief of Staff:

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, revealed that Trump is “moving forward” with a 2024 presidential run in a “real way.” What exactly does that mean? According to Meadows, Trump met with “cabinet members” at his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Friday evening to discuss his future politics. Meadows said: “We met with some of our Cabinet members tonight. […] We’re looking at what does come next. I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president. But, I can tell you this: We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.

As Matt notes in the post, Trump recently told Sean Hannity that he has already made up his mind about running. I don’t doubt that he has, be we all know that a lot can change in two years. The 2024 cycle will begin in earnest in mid-2023 and, at the rate Biden is going, America may be in the throes of a death rattle by then.

There was more interesting news about what might be going on with Trump’s political future, which Rick wrote about:

The political money machine that is Donald Trump continued to raise money in unprecedented amounts in the first half of 2021. Trump-aligned PACs raised an astonishing $82 million — a record for ex-presidents. Taken with the cash on hand for these groups, Trump’s war chest tops $100 million.

It’s $102 million to be exact. That’s a tidy sum for a guy who both social and mainstream media have worked overtime trying to vanquish. Paraphrasing Star Wars, they tried to strike him down and he became more powerful than ever before.

It’s fun to be on this side of things and speculate. All of this is more than likely causing quite a bit of flop sweat at the Democratic National Committee though. On his quietest days, Trump gives them headaches. More than six months after they set up Biden in the Oval Office, they still act like Trump’s there goading them. They can’t quit him and their continued torture is a never-ending delight to watch. The fact that he’s got money to spread around to help Republicans next year and then maybe kick off another presidential run must have them bulk-ordering Prilosec.

This political circus is just setting up its tent, and it’s probably going to be a lot of fun to watch.

Fits sits. Effortless. Annoy dog… Cat heaven. pic.twitter.com/jCdVWdaxrr — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) July 31, 2021

Face Masks Found To Be Effective At Making You Look Like A Giant Dummy Who Doesn't Know How Vaccines Work https://t.co/wwCn9qSedx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 1, 2021

I successfully defended my gold medal in recliner napping.

