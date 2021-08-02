https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/there-can-be-no-redemption-until-america-is-gone/
“Anti-fascist” podcast on defending Critical Race Theory in education w/ a professor of education at Bryn Mawr, suggests that the 1619 project is too “Pro-American”.
They state “there can be no redemption until there is no America”.
CRT is fundamentally Anti-American. pic.twitter.com/WG8uc14WGJ
— Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) August 2, 2021
Democrats truly hate America.