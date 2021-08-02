https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theyre-pushing-the-trans-agenda-on-your-kids-with-muppet-babies/
I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.
This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria.
Bring back manly muppets, anyone?
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 2, 2021
Gonzorella — ‘The girls said I’m not supposed to wear a dress.’
"The girls said I'm not supposed to wear a dress."
— Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) July 29, 2021
This was an earlier scene:
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2021