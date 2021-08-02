https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/third-dc-metro-police-officer-capitol-january-6-dies-suicide/

A third DC Metropolitan Police officer who was at the Capitol riot on January 6 has taken his own life.

43-year-old Gunther Hashida committed suicide on July 29, his family announced on GoFundMe.

“On July 29, 2021, we lost Gunther Hashida, who leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children, and a wonderful family. In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. This fund will help support his memorial service and his family in the loss of his love and guidance.” the family wrote on GoFundMe.

It is unclear how Hashida killed himself and his family is not blaming the suicide on the January 6 riot.

The DC Metro police confirmed Hashida’s death to the Daily Mail.

US Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood committed suicide in January just days after the Capitol riot.

DC Metro police officer Jeffrey Smith killed himself in mid-January.

