Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald are branching out, even as training camps have opened and the 2021 season beckons.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and star wide receiver will host “Let’s Go!” a weekly SiriusXM Radio show. They will join Jim Gray in discussing what’s going on in the NFL, including, naturally, the latest with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fitzgerald’s Arizona Cardinals.

The one-hour show will air every Monday at 6 p.m. EDT starting Sept. 6 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). It will replay every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88). After “Let’s Go!” is broadcast each week, it will become available as individual podcasts on the SXM App, Pandora and Stitcher.

“Tom and Larry are generational talents, two of the best to ever play the game,” said Steve Cohen, senior vice president of sports programming and podcasts for SiriusXM. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them on their own SiriusXM show, talking directly to our listeners.”

Brady appeared on a town hall for SiriusXM this summer on which he spoke not only about his NFL career but his goals beyond football. Now, during his 22nd NFL season, he will make weekly appearances.

Fitzgerald has yet to commit to playing an 18th season for the Cardinals. But the star wide receiver is eager to team up with Brady, even if only in the media.

“While we never had the chance to play together, to be radio teammates with the G.O.A.T, Tom Brady, is as good as it gets,” Fitzgerald said.

The program will include the 43-year-old Brady — yes 43 — talking about not only his playing days in New England and Tampa, but his off-field endeavors that include his lifestyle brand that delivers personalized, comprehensive programming in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength and conditioning, and cognitive health.

Brady has a long history not only in the NFL but with SiriusXM.

“Our relationship with Tom goes back to the early days of satellite radio when he was one of our first spokesmen,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM president and chief content officer. The network launched in 2001. “To now have both Tom and Larry on our air, talking to our listeners on a weekly basis is tremendously exciting.”

