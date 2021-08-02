https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/transgender-weightlifter-crashes-out-of-tokyo-olympics/
Male to female trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, 43, is out of the Tokyo Olympics after failing on her third lift attempt. pic.twitter.com/XOEo606jcU
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2021
Once a loser, always a loser.
JUST IN – Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics, is out of the women’s competition early after failing on three lifts. pic.twitter.com/sNEszFObif
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 2, 2021