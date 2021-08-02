https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-accuses-legacy-media-of-spreading-fake-news-claim-no-evidence-of-election-fraud_3928988.html

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday accused legacy media outlets of continuously spreading the claim that “there is no evidence of election fraud,” adding in a statement that “in the end, truth will win.”

“The New York Times, and others, always insert a clause into their stories, ‘without evidence, that the election was decided fraudulently.’ As usual, this is fake news,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump in his statement said that there is “massive” and “unconditional” evidence that the 2020 presidential election was “shattered with fraud and irregularities” at a level that has never been seen before in the United States.

“Much of it is already public, and a great deal more is coming out in the very near future,” he wrote.

“Every time you read a statement that there is ‘no evidence of election fraud,’ about the 2020 election scam, just attribute that statement to a crooked and collusive media (they work closely together with the radical left Democrats) that will do anything to hide the real facts of this election fiasco.”

The former president’s remarks followed a statement issued by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, claiming that the president in December pushed senior Department of Justice (DOJ) officials to declare the results of the 2020 election “corrupt.”

Maloney on Friday cited handwritten notes allegedly from one of the participants in a Dec. 27 phone call between Trump and then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nation’s top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency,” Maloney said in a statement.

Trump also accused the DOJ of only being interested in “hurting” those who want to reveal how “totally dishonest” the 2020 presidential election was.

“The Justice Department should be looking at the people who rigged the election, not the patriots of our country who are seeking to find how our nation was defrauded,” he said.

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)

His statement comes as the Arizona State Senate is set to release forensic audit findings of Maricopa County. Teams led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas on July 28 wrapped up an audit of the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 election. A draft report on the audit results is now being compiled.

“After seeing the irrefutable evidence from numerous states, others are talking about doing deep forensic audits,” Trump said.

“This election was a scam, and the lamestream media is doing everything in their power not to allow the people to see or read about what really took place,” he added. “We no longer have a free and open media (they don’t cover the truth), but the word is getting out stronger than ever before.”

The New York Times and the Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by The Epoch Times.

Last month, Trump also released a letter from a former federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania last month outlining how the attorney was allegedly pressured by former Attorney General William Barr against investigating claims of voter fraud and election irregularities in the state. Barr has denied the allegations.

Trump during an appearance on Just the News’ “Water Cooler” in June said that he never admitted defeat in last year’s presidential election and that he has “not conceded.”

