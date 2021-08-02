https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/565908-trump-political-groups-spending-tens-of-thousands-at-former

A number of political groups associated with former President TrumpDonald TrumpSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Gosar’s siblings pen op-ed urging for his resignation: ‘You are immune to shame’ Sunday shows – Delta variant, infrastructure dominate MORE have spent tens of thousands of dollars at properties owned by the ex-president in the months after he was voted out of the White House, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The Trump PAC Save America spent at least $68,000 at properties that are part of the Trump Hotel Collection in the first six months of 2021, the Post reported.

Trump regularly directs his supporters to donate to Save America, which was launched just after Election Day.

Of the roughly 24 payments made for lodging by Save America in the first half of this year, nine were reportedly given to properties owned by Trump, the Post reported.

The Make America Great Again PAC also has spent on Trump properties.

It spent roughly $200,000 on office and restaurant space in Trump Tower in the first half of 2021, according to a filing cited by the Post.

Trump Victory, a fundraising committee for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, spent $2,200 at Trump-associated properties so far this year.

Additionally, a PAC managed by Cory Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, shelled out $21,810 to rent space at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., the Post reported.

Trump’s spending on the campaign trail and from the White House since he entered the race in June 2015, in addition to committees associated with him, have funneled more than $19 million into his business, the Post reported, citing an analysis of federal campaign-finance records.

The U.S. government also shelled out more than $2.5 million to Trump’s businesses during his time in the White House, according to government records cited by the Post.

The government is still reportedly paying Trump businesses even after his presidency. The Post reported that his properties charge the Secret Service for rooms they stay in while protecting him at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., and his golf club in Bedminster.

Since leaving office, his properties have reportedly received at least $72,000 from the government.

Trump is still an owner of the businesses and is able to pull profits from them, but he reportedly has the funds in a trust.

Trump’s businesses reportedly raked in $2.4 billion during his tenure in the White House, according to an analysis of documents conducted by Forbes.

