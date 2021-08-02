https://www.oann.com/u-s-comedian-and-non-smoker-kathy-griffin-to-undergo-surgery-for-lung-cancer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-comedian-and-non-smoker-kathy-griffin-to-undergo-surgery-for-lung-cancer

August 2, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – American comedian Kathy Griffin said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer although she has never been a smoker.

Griffin, 60, said in social media postings that she would undergo surgery to remove part of a lung, and that doctors were optimistic about the outcome.

“I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin wrote.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she added.

Griffin, a two-time Emmy winner, has been out of the spotlight since 2017, when she lost jobs and sponsorships after posing with a fake severed head depicting then-U.S. President Donald Trump in what was intended to be a joke. The Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident but no legal action was taken against Griffin.

