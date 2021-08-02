https://www.dailywire.com/news/upset-u-s-womens-soccer-loses-to-canada-ending-shot-at-gold

The U.S. women’s soccer team took another upset on Monday morning, losing to Canada for the first time since 2001 and getting knocked from gold medal contention.

The women’s team, ranked number one in the world and expected to take home the gold, lost 1-0 in the semifinal contest.

The single goal was scored by Canada’s Jessie Fleming late in the second half, a penalty kick that sneaked by backup goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

“Carli Lloyd — one of several legendary American players on the Olympic roster this year — crouched on the field, holding her head in her hands when the final whistle blew Monday,” The Washington Post detailed. Team USA now has no chance at gold, a feeling Lloyd no doubt was reflecting on.

Canada defeats the USWNT for the first time since 2001 to reach the women’s soccer gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/EudG9Hz7Yb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2021

Team USA got off to a rocky start at the Tokyo Olympics, losing their opener to Sweden 3-0. Notably, before the game, all 22 players took a knee in solidarity with the radical leftist group Black Lives Matter before the game, a major point of contention with U.S. fans.

As noted by Yahoo!Sports, athletes at the Tokyo Olympics were given space to protest before games and events. Team USA knelt before their kickoff, just as players on Sweden’s women’s team did:

The U.S. women’s national team and other soccer teams knelt before kickoff of their Olympic openers on Wednesday, the first demonstrations under slightly relaxed restrictions on protest at the Games. The demonstrations were pre-planned, as they have been before various international soccer matches for over a year now as collective statements against racism and other forms of discrimination.

Canada is rather “woke,” too. One of the team’s players identifies as transgender. A midfielder known only as Quinn, formerly Rebecca Quinn, is biologically female but identifies as male or non-binary.

The team’s official roster and the Canada Soccer website list the soccer player with the singular name, Quinn.

In the Tokyo Olympics, under certain guidance, transgender athletes are allowed to compete against athletes of the gender with which they identify, as opposed to their biological sex.

Quinn, a biological female who identifies as male or “non-binary,” has not tried to participate on the men’s team, however.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

