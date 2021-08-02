http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/di2AnAAPg0k/

ROME — South Korean Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik arrived in the Vatican this weekend to assume his new post as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy and said that times have never been better for a papal visit to North Korea.

Asked whether he will act as liaison for a visit by Pope Francis to North Korea, the prelate said it would be his greatest honor, adding that there was no worse misfortune than brothers who have been separated for more than seven decades, the Korean Broadcast System (KBS) reported Monday.

Such a trip would only be possible by starting with small discussions, Archbishop You said, noting however that prospects for a papal trip to Pyongyang have never been as positive as they are now.

In a recent television broadcast, the archbishop underscored the pope’s own stated desire to visit North Korea. “I want to visit North Korea, so get ready,” Pope Francis told him when they met in the Vatican last April.

“I was appointed as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy but I am Korean,” You said. “The tragedy of Korea is being the only divided country in the world and in order to resolve that I am ready to do everything I can. And I’m hoping for the opportunity to do everything I can.”

“I am a simple believer and a descendent of Korean martyrs,” he said. “As a citizen of the Republic of Korea I will go to Rome and assist and work for the pope with passion, energy, and humility. And I hope to return to Korea when my job is done.”

Arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport Friday, the archbishop was greeted by a small delegation, including the Korean Ambassador to the Holy See, Choo Kyu-ho, as well as his counterpart to Italy, Kwon Hee-seog.

