The piece is behind a paywall, but we’re guessing the Washington Post considers gun obsessives those who don’t want the AR-15 banned. Are they delusional about that? No, President Biden’s nominee to head the ATF, David Chipman, made it clear to Sen. Ted Cruz he wants the rifle banned. He obfuscated when Republican senators tried to get him to define “assault weapon.”

The senior policy adviser to Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Policy did an AMA in which he claimed cult members at Waco used two .50 caliber Barretts to shoot down two Texas Air National Guard helicopters. Whatever he’s tweeted about gun policy is a mystery since he protected his tweets after being nominated. He faces credible accusations of having made racist remarks during his stint at ATF. He’s a disaster.

The ATF still lacks a leader because of gun obsessives’ delusional oversensitivity, the Editorial Board writes https://t.co/pD3t7a0ChB — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 2, 2021

We believe a sub cabinet level leader should not be actively racist, and we believe that leader should possess a basic level of technical knowledge about the four key areas the agency deals with. We also believe such a leader should not be actively hostile towards core functions. — Lyle (@LyleBenjamin4) August 2, 2021

See? Delusional.

Could it actually be because the ATF is bypassing Congress, something pro Constitution individuals think that’s insane. The only oversensitive ones are the people who believe that gun owners are killers. — Sean (@Sean_M0) August 2, 2021

Stay mad — Hugh Janus (@horseshoecraben) August 2, 2021

Seethe — Ash (@NamesGotTaken) August 2, 2021

The Editorial Board can kiss my ass. — Jerry D’Antonio (@jerrydantonio) August 2, 2021

Chipman is an awful candidate. — Leonard (@Glock2740) August 2, 2021

People involved in the Waco operation should be in prison, not running the department — Great Scott! (@TrveSTG) August 2, 2021

Chipman is definitely unfit for the position. Reports of sexual harassment, racist language, lost guns, and that is excluding his involvement in Waco and Fast and Furious. Dude is a terrible pick. pic.twitter.com/U9UzvFou7g — Amash is Bae (@LBitter) August 2, 2021

Good. Maybe they can nominate someone not rabidly anti-gun, who maybe knows at least a little about what he’s supposed to be regulating, and who doesn’t have a history of burning children alive. — Disposable Dan (@danbowkley) August 2, 2021

Try nominating a leader, rather than a hack 🙂 — The Crypto Addict (@TheCryptoAddict) August 2, 2021

So the agency is so incompetent they can’t do anything without a figurehead appointee? Gosh. What a shame. — Athena (@1trueathena) August 3, 2021

Chipman is a psychopath, a liar, an extremist and apparently a racist. Ignoring the fact that the ATF ought to be shut down, he’s an awful person and an awful pick. — Sloth🦥👁‍🗨 (@SlothRedux) August 2, 2021

A federal shitstain that shouldn’t exist is lacking leadership because the pick for the role is an antigun activist with a history of enforcing garbage policy, assisting in running operations that killed innocent civilians, and being a racist piece of shit. — TheyCallMePhilm (@xPhilJFryx) August 3, 2021

The ATF still lacks a leader because of this administration’s delusional lack of respect for clearly enumerated human rights. — Joel (@joelgaines) August 2, 2021

Translation: David Chipman is a horrible candidate with many issues but hey let’s blame somebody else. — vIаd (@dovgvlad) August 2, 2021

He’s a total shit candidate. No exceptions. — Monster 2 🍎🐉 (@notwhenmotion) August 2, 2021

Or because Biden nominated an authoritarian sociopath that wants to take guns from people. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 🏴‍☠️ GFY 🇺🇸 (@MrLeadslinger) August 2, 2021

Inclusivity in the workplace suddenly isn’t a big deal when this guy has multiple EEOC complaints filed against him. Wonder what the difference is? — Cade (@spartan_3D_) August 2, 2021

Good. Less time Chipman is the head the better for this country and gun owners it will be. I hope it takes the entire term of Biden to confirm one — James (PinKing554) (@Pinking5) August 2, 2021

Imagine not wanting someone who’s on two #guncontrol groups payroll to head the ATF?

No conflict of interest there, right? — Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) August 2, 2021

That whole agency’s future is in doubt, they should keep a low profile and not overstep their boundaries. This isn’t a goddamn monarchy. — Big Muallem (@AM__Punk) August 2, 2021

The ATF should not exist. — Zach Reichert (@ZachReichert1) August 3, 2021

Oversensitive… yet we are the ones being censored and rights taken away because you guys are oversensitive and need government to determine everything you can do — Print2a (@Print2a_repo) August 2, 2021

Did the intern write this? The intern wrote this, didn’t they? Filled with ad hominem, red herring and straw men, this is terrible product. It’s just so weak, I hate insulting undergraduates by accusing them of this…. work? I guess? — Ross Allen (@rossallen3) August 2, 2021

Take the L — SpaceOut (@SpaceOu35178351) August 2, 2021

Since when has the director of the ATF ever crossed the mind of anyone at the Washington Post? Ever since Biden nominated a gun-grabber to the post, that’s when.

