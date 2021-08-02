https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/washington-post-we-still-dont-have-an-atf-director-because-of-gun-obsessives-delusional-oversensitivity/

The piece is behind a paywall, but we’re guessing the Washington Post considers gun obsessives those who don’t want the AR-15 banned. Are they delusional about that? No, President Biden’s nominee to head the ATF, David Chipman, made it clear to Sen. Ted Cruz he wants the rifle banned. He obfuscated when Republican senators tried to get him to define “assault weapon.”

The senior policy adviser to Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Policy did an AMA in which he claimed cult members at Waco used two .50 caliber Barretts to shoot down two Texas Air National Guard helicopters. Whatever he’s tweeted about gun policy is a mystery since he protected his tweets after being nominated. He faces credible accusations of having made racist remarks during his stint at ATF. He’s a disaster.

See? Delusional.

Since when has the director of the ATF ever crossed the mind of anyone at the Washington Post? Ever since Biden nominated a gun-grabber to the post, that’s when.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...