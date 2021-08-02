https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-racist-homophobe-murderer-the-real-che-guevara

In the latest 5-minute video for PragerU, Guatemalan radio host and TV host Gloria Alvarez questions the Left’s fascination with Marxist revolutionary killer Che Guevara.

Guevara was an Argentine-born Marxist who became a revolutionary figure in Cuba, where he briefly served as the minister of industries. The modern Left, however, has a bizarre fascination with him — his face adorns posters, t-shirts, and flags of socialists.

But Guevara, as Alvarez notes, was a “brutal killer who openly expressed racist anger at blacks and indigenous peoples, and undisguised disgust for gays.” He also had a role in murdering and torturing thousands of Cubans, both directly and indirectly.

So why do people worship Guevara as an idol? Alvarez says it’s not clear, but she thinks it has to do with few people knowing about the gruesome person he was in real life.

“They think he was a handsome, sexy, hip, brainy revolutionary who sought freedom and equality for his people—a Hispanic Robin Hood, a martyr who sacrificed himself for others,” says Alvarez. “In short, a tragic symbol of righteous rebellion.”

Guevara, for example, was explicitly anti-black. “The black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meager wage on frivolity or drink,” he once said. “We’re going to do for blacks exactly what blacks did for the revolution,” he said. “By which I mean: nothing.”

Another quote: “The blacks, those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing.”

He was also anti-LGBTQ, says Alvarez. “He called gay men ‘perverts.’ He locked them up in camps and forced them to labor under a sign that read ‘Work will make you men.’

Guevara was also, says Alvarez, a hypocrite.

“Like a good Marxist, he claimed to despise luxuries and creature comforts,” she said. “Yet his Havana home was a vast mansion with a swimming pool, seven bathrooms, a sauna, a massage room, a private yacht harbor, and five TVs—not exactly an anti-materialist setup. Of course, he acquired this modest abode not by working for it, but at the end of a gun.”

And a serial liar.

“He lied about being a doctor. He wasn’t. There is no record that he ever graduated from medical school. He lied about being a military genius. He wasn’t. He botched just about every military operation he ever led. He lied about knowing how to manage an economy. In fact, he trashed a growing Cuban economy during his brief span as Minister of Industries,” said Alvarez.

WATCH:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

